DGP should act upon ED official’s plaint over DVAC raid: TN BJP

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said Tamil Nadu DGP should take the complaint given by the senior ED official seeking FIR against those who entered the ED premises in Madurai as only four of the 35 men identified their name in the register.

“We should not paint any organisation with black paint if its personnel, who are human, has done any wrong. The organisations and people working in them were different. The ED complaint shows that DVAC search was going on late night. There was a possibility of seeing all the files of big leaders. Files related to sand mining and other cases were in the office,” he said, adding that since informers’ names were also included in the documents, it posed a threat to their life.

Commenting on the poll results declared on Sunday, he said the BJP has made history in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. He said good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had won. “The party has improved in Telangana. The election results show the clear picture that BJP will win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In South India, the party would get thumping win in many seats,” he added.

Speaking on the possibilities of AIADMK rejoining the NDA, Annamalai said parties which will accept Narendra Modi will travel with them.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KANNIYAKUMARI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said Tamil Nadu DGP should take the complaint given by the senior ED official seeking FIR against those who entered the ED premises in Madurai as only four of the 35 men identified their name in the register. “We should not paint any organisation with black paint if its personnel, who are human, has done any wrong. The organisations and people working in them were different. The ED complaint shows that DVAC search was going on late night. There was a possibility of seeing all the files of big leaders. Files related to sand mining and other cases were in the office,” he said, adding that since informers’ names were also included in the documents, it posed a threat to their life. Commenting on the poll results declared on Sunday, he said the BJP has made history in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. He said good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had won. “The party has improved in Telangana. The election results show the clear picture that BJP will win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In South India, the party would get thumping win in many seats,” he added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking on the possibilities of AIADMK rejoining the NDA, Annamalai said parties which will accept Narendra Modi will travel with them. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp