Man tweets fake news about Kolathur constituency office being flooded, booked

However, inquiries revealed that photo was clicked during the monsoon season last year, and was originally posted by G M Karthigai Selvam, who goes under the username @kselvam_bjp,” they said.

Published: 04th December 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Cybercrime sleuths booked an X (formerly Twitter) user on Saturday for allegedly posting a photo of the Kolathur assembly constituency office and falsely claiming it to be inundated. Police said the photo was taken last year and was originally posted online by another person.

“The suspect, Priyakumaran, who goes under the username @kumaranofficia on X, posted a picture of the Kolathur constituency office, which is represented in the Assembly by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The photo showed that the office premises were inundated. However, inquiries revealed that photo was clicked during the monsoon season last year, and was originally posted by G M Karthigai Selvam, who goes under the username @kselvam_bjp,” they said.

A statement from the police said, “The tweet posted by Twitter handle @kumaranofficia is said to contain false statements about TN Chief Minister, and spreading rumours to incite the public to riot against the state and commit an offence against public tranquillity.

The tweet is likely to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred and ill will between different groups and the words are used with intent to cause panic.” The profile says that Priyakumaran is the Naam Tamilar Katchi secretary of Embalam constituency in Puducherry.

