PM Modi spreading false news about me: Udhayanidhi

"Modi twisted the statement and said I will carry out a genocide. A case has been filed in the courts, but I refused to apologise or express regret for my comments."

Published: 04th December 2023 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Udhayanidhi Stalin at Kangeyam on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading false statements about him. 

Addressing party workers at Kangeyam, he said, “Whenever PM Narendra Modi travels to a state, he never forgets about Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin and me. While campaigning for Madhya Pradesh elections last week, he talked about me alone.

He said so many things which I didn’t say and spread false information and rumours. Speaking at a recent public conference in Chennai about social justice and equality among people, I said all obstacles must be removed for the welfare of society. But he twisted the statement and said I will carry out a genocide. A case has been filed in the courts, but I refused to apologise or express regret for my comments.”

Further, Udhayanidhi said, “The union government is always biased towards Tamil Nadu. For the past 9 years, Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 5 lakh crore as tax to the centre, but the union government offered just Rs 2 lakh crore. But at the same time, the union government gave around Rs 9 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh. Such basic rights of the state were denied. We have to question the act and raising questions about them is our right.”

Comments

