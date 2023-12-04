Home States Tamil Nadu

Posing as woman on dating site, man swindles Rs 69.4L

Police identified the suspect as Sudhir Tandan (39) of Ahmedabad. He posed as a woman and befriended the victim on a dating website.

Published: 04th December 2023 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Cheating

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 39-year-old Gujarati man was arrested by the cybercrime sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, for allegedly posing as a woman on a dating website and swindling a man of Rs 69.4 lakh. 

Police identified the suspect as Sudhir Tandan (39) of Ahmedabad. He posed as a woman and befriended the victim on a dating website. They exchanged phone numbers, and after the became close, the victim revealed his bank details and balance to Sudhir. 

Under the guise of making FOREX investments, the suspect then transferred a total of `69.4 lakh in various instalments from the victim’s account. Upon realising that he was being duped, the victim filed a police complaint. Subsequently, the sleuths traced the suspect to Ahmedabad using his bank account. He was then arrested and brought to Chennai.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cheating fraud matrimonial website Cyber Crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp