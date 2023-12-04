Posing as woman on dating site, man swindles Rs 69.4L

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old Gujarati man was arrested by the cybercrime sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, for allegedly posing as a woman on a dating website and swindling a man of Rs 69.4 lakh.

Police identified the suspect as Sudhir Tandan (39) of Ahmedabad. He posed as a woman and befriended the victim on a dating website. They exchanged phone numbers, and after the became close, the victim revealed his bank details and balance to Sudhir.

Under the guise of making FOREX investments, the suspect then transferred a total of `69.4 lakh in various instalments from the victim’s account. Upon realising that he was being duped, the victim filed a police complaint. Subsequently, the sleuths traced the suspect to Ahmedabad using his bank account. He was then arrested and brought to Chennai.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old Gujarati man was arrested by the cybercrime sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, for allegedly posing as a woman on a dating website and swindling a man of Rs 69.4 lakh. Police identified the suspect as Sudhir Tandan (39) of Ahmedabad. He posed as a woman and befriended the victim on a dating website. They exchanged phone numbers, and after the became close, the victim revealed his bank details and balance to Sudhir. Under the guise of making FOREX investments, the suspect then transferred a total of `69.4 lakh in various instalments from the victim’s account. Upon realising that he was being duped, the victim filed a police complaint. Subsequently, the sleuths traced the suspect to Ahmedabad using his bank account. He was then arrested and brought to Chennai.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp