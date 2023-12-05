13-year-old boy dies by ‘overdosing ’on folic acid tablets supplied by school  

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 13-year-old boy died on Sunday allegedly by overdosing on folic acid tablets that were supplied by his school. Based on a complaint from his parents who suspect foul play in his death, the Woraiyur police have registered a case.

The deceased, Wilfred Paul Singh who was pursuing Class 9 at a private school in the city, consumed around 10 folic acid tablets on Friday, his parents said. He soon suffered diarrhoea and fatigue following which he was first taken to a private hospital that evening. While he was shifted to MGMGH, he died without responding to treatment on Sunday.

Moses Kamaraj, the boy’s father, said, “I was told by the hospital that diarrhoea did not stop with the treatment. The school did not notice his sickness until 11.30 am despite fellow students reporting it to their teacher. He was not administered first aid until 4 pm. He was a very cheerful boy. We are shattered.”

While pointing out that a case of suspicious death has been registered over the boy’s death, the Woraiyur police said his family has demanded justice for their child.When contacted, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) A Subramani told TNIE, “We provide to schools tablets enough for supply for 8 to 10 weeks and instruct them to give one tablet per student every Thursday after meals.”

While mentioning that folic tablets are distributed to all students below 19 years of age, City Health Officer T Manivannan said, “We, however, have not asked schools to give all tablets at once to children. I will inquire into the issue and clarify.” Attempts to contact Wilfred’s school to gain clarification on the number of tablets he had went in vain.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUCHY: A 13-year-old boy died on Sunday allegedly by overdosing on folic acid tablets that were supplied by his school. Based on a complaint from his parents who suspect foul play in his death, the Woraiyur police have registered a case. The deceased, Wilfred Paul Singh who was pursuing Class 9 at a private school in the city, consumed around 10 folic acid tablets on Friday, his parents said. He soon suffered diarrhoea and fatigue following which he was first taken to a private hospital that evening. While he was shifted to MGMGH, he died without responding to treatment on Sunday. Moses Kamaraj, the boy’s father, said, “I was told by the hospital that diarrhoea did not stop with the treatment. The school did not notice his sickness until 11.30 am despite fellow students reporting it to their teacher. He was not administered first aid until 4 pm. He was a very cheerful boy. We are shattered.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While pointing out that a case of suspicious death has been registered over the boy’s death, the Woraiyur police said his family has demanded justice for their child.When contacted, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) A Subramani told TNIE, “We provide to schools tablets enough for supply for 8 to 10 weeks and instruct them to give one tablet per student every Thursday after meals.” While mentioning that folic tablets are distributed to all students below 19 years of age, City Health Officer T Manivannan said, “We, however, have not asked schools to give all tablets at once to children. I will inquire into the issue and clarify.” Attempts to contact Wilfred’s school to gain clarification on the number of tablets he had went in vain. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp