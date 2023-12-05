Home States Tamil Nadu

Amid rampant power cut complaints in post rain Chennai, Govt says 80% supply restored

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena told reporters in Chennai that there were 42,747 cell phone towers in the city of which 70 per cent were currently operational.

CHENNAI: While many residents in the rain affected parts of the city were grappling with poor mobile network connectivity and power cuts, the state government has said that their main focus is to bring back normalcy and that 80 per cent of power supply and 70 per cent of mobile networks have already been restored.

After being pounded by cyclone Michaung the whole of Monday, Chennai witnessed some respite in terms of rains on Tuesday even as the city struggled to cope with large scale water logging, power cuts and disruption in mobile networks.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena told reporters in Chennai that there were 42,747 cell phone towers in the city of which 70 per cent were currently operational. The rest of the 30 per cent was not operational due to lack of power, he said.

The Chief Secretary said that the state government would appoint nodal officers to monitor restoration of telecom services. Schools and colleges will remain closed in Chennai on Wednesday also, he said.

Listing out the rain affected areas in the city he said Pallikaranai, Madipakkam and Perungudi were the worst hit.

Most of the lakes flowing through the outskirts of Chennai have attained full capacity, Das said, adding that surplus water was being continuously discharged from these lakes.

Das added that of the total 900 fuel outlets in the city's rain affected areas 805 were operational presently.

Meanwhile, Southern railway has issued a statement saying they are trying to resume full operations by Wednesday.

