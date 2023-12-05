Change location of sewage treatment plant from Coimbatore's Ukkadam, over 100 residents stage stir

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over 100 residents of Anbu Nagar in Ukkadam on Monday staged a demonstration at the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) head office by carrying sewage and other garbage in plastic covers, demanding the civic body to shift the sewage treatment plant and garbage collection and transport facility in the locality to another location.

There are over 250 residential units in Anbu Nagar, under Ward 86 of the Central Zone. The CCMC’s sewage treatment facility, Micro Compost Centre and garbage collection and transport facility have been functioning at Pullukadu near Anbu Nagar.

Citing numerous health and sanitation issues due to the presence of these facilities, the people living in Anbu Nagar have been urging the district administration and civic body to take necessary action and find a permanent solution to the issue by shifting the facility to the outskirts of the city.

In this situation, over 100 residents of Anbu Nagar and members of the Anbu Nagar Residents Welfare Association & Jamaths’ Federation and Rose Park Residents Welfare Association visited the district collector campus and the CCMC head office in Coimbatore and met with the collector and commissioner on Monday. The residents submitted a petition to them demanding a solution.

S Siraj, Secretary of the Rose Park Residents Welfare Association, told TNIE, “The sewage water treatment plant in our area has been causing several health hazards. Apart from that, the foul odour from the nearby dump yard is making matters much worse here. Children are affected by itching and other health ailments due to these facilities. The civic body must immediately interfere in this matter and shift these facilities which are making life difficult for the residents.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “I directly met with the Anbu Nagar residents and listened to their grievances. I’ve assured to visit the place soon and take the necessary action. However, I haven’t received any demands about relocating the sewage treatment facility.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Over 100 residents of Anbu Nagar in Ukkadam on Monday staged a demonstration at the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) head office by carrying sewage and other garbage in plastic covers, demanding the civic body to shift the sewage treatment plant and garbage collection and transport facility in the locality to another location. There are over 250 residential units in Anbu Nagar, under Ward 86 of the Central Zone. The CCMC’s sewage treatment facility, Micro Compost Centre and garbage collection and transport facility have been functioning at Pullukadu near Anbu Nagar. Citing numerous health and sanitation issues due to the presence of these facilities, the people living in Anbu Nagar have been urging the district administration and civic body to take necessary action and find a permanent solution to the issue by shifting the facility to the outskirts of the city.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In this situation, over 100 residents of Anbu Nagar and members of the Anbu Nagar Residents Welfare Association & Jamaths’ Federation and Rose Park Residents Welfare Association visited the district collector campus and the CCMC head office in Coimbatore and met with the collector and commissioner on Monday. The residents submitted a petition to them demanding a solution. S Siraj, Secretary of the Rose Park Residents Welfare Association, told TNIE, “The sewage water treatment plant in our area has been causing several health hazards. Apart from that, the foul odour from the nearby dump yard is making matters much worse here. Children are affected by itching and other health ailments due to these facilities. The civic body must immediately interfere in this matter and shift these facilities which are making life difficult for the residents.” Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “I directly met with the Anbu Nagar residents and listened to their grievances. I’ve assured to visit the place soon and take the necessary action. However, I haven’t received any demands about relocating the sewage treatment facility.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp