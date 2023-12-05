Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai Metro Rail turns lifeline for rain-hit city

Though many stations were inaccessible, Chennai Metro Rail continued to operate services while giving updates.

Published: 05th December 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rain

A commuter on a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Amidst heavy downpour and waterlogging in the city, the Chennai Metro Rail was the one mode of transport that proved reliable for Chennaites.

Though many stations were inaccessible, Chennai Metro Rail continued to operate services while giving updates. Stations like St Thomas Mount Metro could not be accessed due to four-foot level  of water surrounding the station. Passengers were advised to avoid the station and instead board trains at Alandur, according to regular updates by Chennai Metro. 

Similarly, the road in front of Koyambedu metro station was inundated. The station could be accessible by the foot overbridge from Rohini Theatre side. The roads near Arumbakkam station were flooded, making it inaccessible.

Similarly,  the two-wheeler parking area was flooded and was rising despite pumping. The water level in the parking lot was at four feet. There were a few two wheelers left behind by the owners.As the Wallajah Road subway side entry to Government Estate Metro Station has been closed, passengers were using other entry points to reach Government Estate Metro Station, a release stated. 

Other stations were waterlogged only minimally. 

