Cyclone Michaung: Stalin terms showers unprecedented, seeks more rescue teams from Centre

Chennai Floods 2023

Cyclone Michaung that has brought the rains is set to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. (Photo } Sunish P Surendran)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Describing the rains that lashed the coastal districts as unprecedented, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said the state government is undertaking relief and rescue operations on a war footing and in a coordinated manner. He also gave appropriate instructions to the district collectors concerned. 

On Monday night, Stalin appealed to all political parties and volunteers to join hands with the government to overcome the disaster caused by the cyclonic storm Michaung. In his tweet, he said 13 ministers have been deputed to coordinate relief and restoration works in rain affected areas. “Let us face this disaster by working together and extend help,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up CM and enquired about the ongoing R&R works in rain-affected areas. He assured that all assistance would be provided by the Government of India. During the telephonic conversation, the CM explained the impact of Michaung in the districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

He requested Shah to send additional teams of National Disaster Response Force to the rain-affected districts. He said an assessment of rain damages will be made after the immediate relief works are over and appropriate assistance will be sought from the Union government. 

As part of precautionary steps, the state government declared public holiday on December 5 also for the districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. It also advised the private establishments to allow their employees to work from home in the above four districts. 

The CM, in his statement, said Chennai received 12cm of rain in just six hours between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm and the meteorological department has said the rains would continue till late night on Monday. As many as 8,592 workers of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board have been engaged in setting right electricity related problems in eight districts where heavy rainfall is reported. 

