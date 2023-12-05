Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Michaung: Train cancelled, bus services suspended in Chennai

Tracks submerged at Tambaram resulted in the cancellation of around 20 trains bound for south Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which operated from Chennai Egmore. 

Trains halted at Basin Bridge station in Chennai | D Sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Over 40 express trains connecting Chennai Central to Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Tirupati were cancelled due to waterlogging on tracks, with suburban train operations disrupted across all sections.

Tracks submerged at Tambaram resulted in the cancellation of around 20 trains bound for south Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which operated from Chennai Egmore. Trains like Pallavan, Vaigai and others were short terminated at Chengalpattu, with the return journey commencing from there.

Similarly, trains from Mangaluru, Jolarpettai, Allappuzha, Mumbai, and Coimbatore were also short terminated at Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Avadi, and Kapadi. Cancelled trains included Chennai Central - Mysuru Shatabti Express, Chennai Central - Coimbatore Kovai Express, Chennai Central- Coimbatore Shatabti Express, Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru AC Double Decker Express, Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express, Chennai Central- Tirupati Sapthagiri Express, Tirupati - Chennai Central Garudadri Express, and Chennai Egmore - Puducherry Express in both directions. Passengers were assured of a full refund.

The closure of subways and waterlogging on streets prevented operation of MTC buses. With most city roads inundated, bus services remained suspended in many areas. 

