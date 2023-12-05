Home States Tamil Nadu

INTUC proposes reopening of Sterlite Copper

Kathirvel said at the backdrop of Sterlite Copper closing, China entered Sri Lanka to develop a port at Hambantota in Sri Lanka.

Published: 05th December 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - An image of the Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  A resolution related to the reopening of Sterlite Copper was proposed during a conference conducted on behalf of Tamil Nadu unorganised workers congress affiliated to INTUC on Monday, so as to help increase employment opportunities.

The conference was led by PG Palraj, president of the association, and state executive president of INTUC P Kathirvel. Addressing the session, he said the closure of important industries like Beach Sand Minerals, granite quarries, and Sterlite Copper has caused a loss of Rs 2 lakh crore for the state and union governments.

"The governments need not borrow funds if these revenues are generated and people get employment. They are closing the industries without considering the plight of the labourers. Though there are adequate laws to protect them, it is not implemented properly," Palraj pointed out. He further said violators, and not the business, should be punished.

Kathirvel said at the backdrop of Sterlite Copper closing, China entered Sri Lanka to develop a port at Hambantota in Sri Lanka. "The operations of Hambantota International Port will adversely impact the container transshipment in southern states of Peninsular India", he said.

Another resolution, referring to the Rathnavel Pandian committee that recommended establishing large industries to provide employment for the youth to avoid caste conflicts in the southern region, said refraining from reopening an industry fearing 'anti-socials' and shuttering plants citing court orders shows the inability of the ruling government. Closing industries will only create unemployment and lead youths to stray away. So the state and centre must stop closing industries, it added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INTUC Sterlite Copper

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp