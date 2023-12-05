INTUC proposes reopening of Sterlite Copper

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A resolution related to the reopening of Sterlite Copper was proposed during a conference conducted on behalf of Tamil Nadu unorganised workers congress affiliated to INTUC on Monday, so as to help increase employment opportunities.



The conference was led by PG Palraj, president of the association, and state executive president of INTUC P Kathirvel. Addressing the session, he said the closure of important industries like Beach Sand Minerals, granite quarries, and Sterlite Copper has caused a loss of Rs 2 lakh crore for the state and union governments.



"The governments need not borrow funds if these revenues are generated and people get employment. They are closing the industries without considering the plight of the labourers. Though there are adequate laws to protect them, it is not implemented properly," Palraj pointed out. He further said violators, and not the business, should be punished.



Kathirvel said at the backdrop of Sterlite Copper closing, China entered Sri Lanka to develop a port at Hambantota in Sri Lanka. "The operations of Hambantota International Port will adversely impact the container transshipment in southern states of Peninsular India", he said.



Another resolution, referring to the Rathnavel Pandian committee that recommended establishing large industries to provide employment for the youth to avoid caste conflicts in the southern region, said refraining from reopening an industry fearing 'anti-socials' and shuttering plants citing court orders shows the inability of the ruling government. Closing industries will only create unemployment and lead youths to stray away. So the state and centre must stop closing industries, it added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

