Jos Alukkas burglary case: Gold recovered from suspect’s mother-in-law in Coimbatore

Published: 05th December 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 09:42 AM

Coimbatore Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan addressing the press after inspection of Jos Alukkas jewellery shop on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City police on Monday recovered more than 1 kg of gold ornaments from the mother-in-law of the suspect in the Jos Alukkas jewellery burglary case.  The woman, identified as Yogarani (48), is a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee, who is residing at Thumbalahalli refugee camp in Dharmapuri district.

As per sources, the woman had hidden the gold ornaments inside garbage bins kept at the refugee camp. She buried some diamond ornaments at least one foot deep on the highway roads. The police recovered more than 1 kg of stolen gold from her. She was picked up for investigation on Saturday. 

Her son-in-law M Vijay (24) of Devareddiyur in Dharmapuri district had allegedly burgled Jos Alukkas jewellery showroom on 100 feet road  and took away 4.6 kg of gold ornaments on November 28. The police arrested Vijay’s wife Narmatha (23) on Thursday and recovered 3kg of stolen gold from her. Officials claimed that around 95 % of stolen items were recovered. Five special teams are working from various angles to trace the whereabouts of the suspect.

