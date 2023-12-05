Litigant fined of Rs 50,000 for abusing court process

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court imposed Rs 50,000 cost on a litigant for filing a complaint against a private women’s college association with personal motive. The petitioner, V Chinna Karuppan, alleged that there was some mismanagement in the association and sought direction appoint a special officer to rectify the defects in the execution and implementation of byelaws with regard to general body, constitution of executive council and the governing council of the association.

However, the counsel appearing for the association claimed that the petitioner and two more individuals- V Kasi and Murugesan- have been repeatedly filing petitions against the association with an intention to harass its members. So far, six writ petitions, three appeals and two suits have been filed, he added. Hearing this, Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed, “There is a personal agenda in this case and therefore, the litigations are perpetuated to harass and to arm twist the office bearers of the association.”

In an earlier petition filed by Kasi seeking a similar relief, the court had clearly stated that the issue is a private dispute and should be dealt within a civil court, the judge pointed out, adding that in spite of this, the petitioner has filed the present petition. Noting that the district registrar of Madurai also stated in the counter affidavit that no mismanagement was found in the association, the judge held that the petitioner had abused the process of law and imposed Rs 50,000 cost on him. He directed the litigant to pay the amount to Chief Justice Relief Fund within a month.

