MDMK to stage protest against graphite mining in Kurinjakulam

Durai said the party would stage a protest if the union ministry does not withdraw its tender invitation notice, issued on November 29.

Published: 05th December 2023 09:48 AM

TENKASI: MDMK chief secretary Durai Vaiko on Sunday demanded the Union Ministry of Mines to withdraw its tender invitation notice for carrying out mining from a graphite block discovered in Kurinjakulam area. He said the union ministry has planned to acquire 664 acres of farmland for mining of the mineral.

In a press conference held in his party office, Durai blamed the union ministry for not holding public consultation in Kurinjakulam about the graphite mining and said farmers would lose a large amount of farmland if it is allowed. Durai said the party would stage a protest if the union ministry does not withdraw its tender invitation notice, issued on November 29.

As per the tender notice, the bidder will have to obtain 15 different consents including forest and environmental clearance, mining plan approval, explosive license, permission for mine opening, ground water clearance and grama sabha consent to get the tender.

Apart from Kurinjakulam, the union ministry has planned mining of graphite in Iluppakudi of Sivaganga, Molybdenum Ore in Nochchipatti of Krishnagiri district, Velampatti North of Dharmapuri district, Mannadipatti of Krishnagiri district, and Marudipatti of Dharmapuri district, according to the notice.

