NCSC chief visits Perungudi communal riot victims, kin

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC), S Ravivarman, visited the Perungudi communal riot victims and their families on Monday, and ordered the officials concerned to provide them with appropriate solatium. He paid visit to the victims in Perungudi, Othakadai and Government Rajaji Hospital, and later held a meeting with Collector MS Sangeetha and others in this regard.

Ravivarman said, “I met the boy and his mother at the hospital, and came to know that they have received a minimum solatium only. I have ordered the officials concerned to increase the solatium and provide a job to the widow.”

He further stated that he also visited the Perungudi and Othakadai areas and gave appropriate instructions to the officials concerned to provide welfare measures. Subsequently, the director also met with the kin of Pandiyarajan alias Selvam, who was murdered in Achampathu.

Upon the request of the family, Ravivarman ordered the RDO and Superintendent of Police to change the investigation officer in the case, in the wake of the allegation that the officer was favouring the accused. He directed officers to enhance the solatium of the family and provide them a house cost-free.



