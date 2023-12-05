Home States Tamil Nadu

Srivaikuntam MLA urges administration to fill up irrigation tanks in Thamirabarani basin  

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Srivaikuntam MLA S Amirtharaj on Monday urged the district administration to fill up the system irrigation tanks of Thamirabarani river basin and the large tanks in Sathankulam region, by releasing flood waters.

Amritharaj, who met with Collector G Lakshmipathy at the collectorate, urged the administration to fill up the tanks under Melakal and Keezhakal canals of Maruthur anaicut, as well as Vadakal and Thenkal of Srivaikuntam anaicut in the Thamirabarani river basin. The tanks should be filled before the last anaicut of  Srivaikuntam flows into the sea, he said.

He added that the severe drought earlier this year had dried up large tanks - Puthantharuvai and Vairavan Tharuvai - in the Sathankulam union. "Before the flood waters overflow the Srivaikuntam anaicut, water must be diverted through the Sadayaneri canal. Thereby, the ground water storage will get adequately recharged, benefitting the farmers," he said.

Amirtharaj also demanded authorities to extend the groyne structure to another 100 metre in Periyathalai beach to prevent sea erosion. He pointed out that the beach has been witnessing severe erosion and boats sustained damages due to violent waves.

