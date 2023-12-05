Home States Tamil Nadu

Students attack teacher with machete in TN, arrested 

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two Class 11 students from a Government Higher Secondary School in Thiruthangal were arrested for attacking their Economics teacher with a machete and knife in the school on Monday after the teacher allegedly verbally abused one of the students for coming late to the special class recently.

According to sources, the two boys, aged 16 and 17 years, had failed their 10th class and subsequently joined a private coaching centre. After clearing the exams, they started studying at Government Higher Secondary school in Thiruthangal in August this year. 

The 40-year-old economics teacher verbally abused one of the boys on Saturday for reaching the special class late by 30 minutes. This irked the student and his friend. On Monday, they hid the machete and knife near the school premises and attacked the teacher, who was alone in the staff room, during the interval. The teacher, who sustained head injuries, was taken to the Government Hospital in Thiruthangal.

