38 Nagaruthu tribals in TN's Tiruppur district to get houses

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Out of the total 150 houses alloted for tribal people in Tiruppur district, tribes in Nagaruthu settlement in Pollachi Taluk will get 38 houses, under the particularly vulnerable tribal groups scheme (PVTGs) said, district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, after visiting the hilly areas of Nagaruthu-2 settlements.

Officials, led by the collector, visited the settlement by trekking over three km of hilly path from Sarkarpathi, to study the feasibility of carrying construction materials to the hilly settlement, which has no road. According to officials, Pati is the first collector to visit Nararuthu - 2 settlement. He discussed with the tribal families about possibility of taking construction materials to the place via hill slopes.

He also held a consultation with officials from the revenue, town panchayat and forest department to find a way for carrying materials to the settlement. Speaking to TNIE, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said, 50 houses are allotted to tribals, who are living in plain areas and remaining 100 houses to tribals in hilly areas. In which, Nagaruthu - 1 settlement is allotted 11 houses and Nagaruthu - 2 settlement is 27 houses. There is no constraint for carrying work in plain areas. Whereas, taking up construction materials to Nagaruthu - 2 is not an easy task.”

He added that, they were planning to initiate the work with a support of a private engineering firm from Pollachi at Nagaruthu - 2 settlement. “In the discussion, a plan for building a house under ‘precast’ method has been proposed. Under this method, a house would be built in a trial basis,” and added that Rs 4.95 lakh and Rs 4.3 lakh would be allotted for each beneficiary in hill and plain respectively under the scheme.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Out of the total 150 houses alloted for tribal people in Tiruppur district, tribes in Nagaruthu settlement in Pollachi Taluk will get 38 houses, under the particularly vulnerable tribal groups scheme (PVTGs) said, district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, after visiting the hilly areas of Nagaruthu-2 settlements. Officials, led by the collector, visited the settlement by trekking over three km of hilly path from Sarkarpathi, to study the feasibility of carrying construction materials to the hilly settlement, which has no road. According to officials, Pati is the first collector to visit Nararuthu - 2 settlement. He discussed with the tribal families about possibility of taking construction materials to the place via hill slopes. He also held a consultation with officials from the revenue, town panchayat and forest department to find a way for carrying materials to the settlement. Speaking to TNIE, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said, 50 houses are allotted to tribals, who are living in plain areas and remaining 100 houses to tribals in hilly areas. In which, Nagaruthu - 1 settlement is allotted 11 houses and Nagaruthu - 2 settlement is 27 houses. There is no constraint for carrying work in plain areas. Whereas, taking up construction materials to Nagaruthu - 2 is not an easy task.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He added that, they were planning to initiate the work with a support of a private engineering firm from Pollachi at Nagaruthu - 2 settlement. “In the discussion, a plan for building a house under ‘precast’ method has been proposed. Under this method, a house would be built in a trial basis,” and added that Rs 4.95 lakh and Rs 4.3 lakh would be allotted for each beneficiary in hill and plain respectively under the scheme. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp