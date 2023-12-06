Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai gets a breather, light rains for two days

Another nine stations in the city, including Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam received rainfall in excess of 20 cm. 

Women make their way through heavy rain. (Photo| k k sundar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai has got a much-needed breather and time to recover from the onslaught of cyclonic storm Michaung, which dumped record rains triggering floods. The forecast for the next five days says only light to moderate rains are expected. Heavy rainfall warning was issued to the ghat region and a few southern districts of Tamil Nadu on December 9 as there is a possibility of a depression forming in the Arabian Sea.   

Otherwise, by and large, rainfall has reduced considerably. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, Poonamallee received the highest rainfall of 34 cm followed by Avadi 28 cm. Another nine stations in the city, including Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam received rainfall in excess of 20 cm. 

On why flood water was not draining despite the state spending hundreds of crores on building stormwater drains, environmentalist Nityanand Jayaraman said, “You can’t flood-proof the city, which doesn’t acknowledge the limits to the growth. SWDs are micro drains that connect to macro drains like canals that join mega drains like Cooum, Adyar and Kosasthaliyar, which empty the flood water into sea. 

The capacity of mega drains is limited and fixed and that flood discharge capacity and ability to hold water has been compromised by urbanisation. So, the increasing built-up area increases the road run-off and heightens the flood risk,” Jayaraman said. 

“The rivers have already reached their maximum, which we know from 2015. Since then, we only increased the risk by encroaching rivers like in the case of Kosasthalaiyar in Ennore. The government should seriously relook at its model of development,” he added.

