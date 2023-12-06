Cyclone Michaung: Death toll rises to 17 in Chennai, TN asks union govt for Rs 5,000 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the death toll due to Cyclone Michaung rose to 17 in Chennai on Tuesday and with many parts of the city and its neighbouring districts facing waterlogging and power outages, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the state government is seeking Rs 5,000 crore urgently from the government of India for immediate relief, rescue and restoration works. He said DMK MPs would raise this demand in Parliament too.

Addressing reporters later, the CM’s secretary N Muruganandam said the state had also sought a central team to be sent to TN to assess the damage caused by the rains. The government also announced that schools and colleges will remain closed in the capital, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu on Wednesday as well. The state has also decided to postpone the Chennai Formula Street Circuit Racing events scheduled for December 9 and 10.

80% of power supply, 70% of mobile networks restored: Chief Secretary

The CM said Chennai received unprecedented rainfall of 43cm in Meenambakkam and 44cm in Perungudi on Monday. Massive flood prevention works were undertaken at a cost of `4,000 crore considering the aftermath of the 2015 rains.

“Chennai escaped from such a huge rainfall after 47 years only because of the flood prevention works carried out by the DMK government. The volume of rains received now is very high compared to the volume of rains received in 2015.

Further, in 2015, as many as 199 people died in rain related incidents,” he said. The CM, in his tweet, said he has directed all government staff to work towards bringing normalcy in rain-hit areas. Stalin said he was personally monitoring relief and restoration works. He said some more time is needed for water to recede from all areas.

Responding to queries of reporters after visiting rain-affected areas, the CM said 61,666 persons were sheltered in relief centres in nine districts and 11 lakh food packets distributed to affected people. From Tuesday morning, one lakh milk packets and essential commodities have been distributed.

CM recalled that an artificial flood was created in 2015 by releasing water from the Chembarambakkam lake. But this year, water was released in a phased manner. Addressing reporters, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said 80% of power supply and 70% of mobile networks had been restored. The remaining 30% of towers were not operational due to power outages.

Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, told media, the government has started distributing food to people living in multi-storey buildings in north Chennai by helicopters. Earlier, CM visited a community hall in Kannappar Thidal, a medical camp at Kalyanapuram and a school at Elephant Gate, before going to the control room in city corporation building and meeting cleanliness workers sent from other districts to Chennai.

61K people in relief centres in 9 districts

As many as 61,666 people have been sheltered in relief centres in nine districts and 11 lakh food packets have been distributed to the affected people. From Tuesday morning, one lakh milk packets and all other essential commodities have been distributed, CM Stalin said

Chennai airport resumes operations

Chennai Airport resumed its operations more than 24 hours after it wound down on Monday due to inundation, heavy rain and gusty wind. A Vistara flight from Mumbai was the first to land at 11.19 am on Tuesday

Relief for Chennai South TN to see rain

In a breather for Chennai and north TN, the forecast for the next five days says only light to moderate rains are expected. However a heavy rainfall warning was issued to the ghat region and a few south TN districts.

