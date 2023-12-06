Cyclone Michaung: Death toll rises to 17 in Chennai, TN asks union govt for `5k cr

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the death toll due to Cyclone Michaung rose to 17 in Chennai on Tuesday and with many parts of the city and its neighbouring districts facing waterlogging and power outages, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the state government is seeking `5,000 crore urgently from the government of India for immediate relief, rescue and restoration works. He said DMK MPs would raise this demand in Parliament too.

Addressing reporters later, the CM’s secretary N Muruganandam said the state had also sought a central team to be sent to TN to assess the damage caused by the rains. The government also announced that schools and colleges will remain closed in the capital, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu on Wednesday as well. The state has also decided to postpone the Chennai Formula Street Circuit Racing events scheduled for December 9 and 10.

Kodambakkam flooded for over a week

Raghavan P, a resident of VGP Selva Nagar, said although the rain stopped Monday night, water levels keep rising in their area.

“We believe water from surrounding areas is flowing here. We requested a boat service in the area but officials said they will come here only after completing rescues on the main road; we were also not offered food. Water is already at chest level and everyone is scared,” he said. Residents of TANSI Nagar in Velachery were rescued by boats from noon on Tuesday.

Part of the Velachery-Tambaram road was also flooded. In Madipakkam, Ram Nagar, LIC Nagar, Balaji Nagar and Kuberan Nagar were waterlogged. A 71-year-old dialysis patient was among those struggling to navigate their way through the inundated Ram Nagar stretch to reach the main road. In Central Excise Colony in Saidapet, water levels failed to recede even on Tuesday morning and residents were packing off to houses of friends and relatives.

At Rangarajapuram in Kodambakkam, which has been waterlogged for over a week, Cyclone Michaung only added to residents’ woes. Aziz Nagar, Subramania Nagar and Parangusapuram were inundated even before the cyclone. “We did not have power for more than a week. Even in streets where it had been partially restored, it was discontinued,” said Kirubha, a resident of Rangarajapuram. GN Chetty road in T Nagar, which witnessed heavy flooding on Monday, was free of inundation on Tuesday. However, major roads in the area, including North Usman Road and Bazullah Road, remain under water.

While fallen trees had been cleared on most main roads, some had yet to be cleared from interior roads. One fallen tree in Valmiki street in T Nagar cut an entire area from the main road. Street lights are off in key roads like North Usman Road and power has not been restored in many streets. Several streets in CIT Nagar at Saidapet continue to be waterlogged.

Water entered the houses of about 2,000 residents staying along the Buckingham Canal in Neelankarai and Palavakkam and did not recede until Tuesday evening. With the canal filled with water, it entered the houses on Monday evening. While there was no water stagnation on the East Coast Road (ECR), the arterial roads leading to the residential localities were flooded. “Last time we had water stagnation like this was in 2015. The canal is full and the authorities haven’t opened them up into the sea. The water from the entire city is flowing into the canal.

The overflowing water entered our houses on Monday evening and has not receded yet,” said 60-year-old K Prakashan, who was seated outside his house. He said his family moved to a relative’s house while he stayed behind to protect their belongings from thieves. The residents pooled in money for a generator and a water pump but they lay idle as there is no outlet for the water to drain. Vettuvankani, Injambakkam, Neelankarai and Palavakkam did not have electricity since early Monday morning. A family of five with two children and an elderly person had planned to leave city but couldn’t as water entered their house to about three feet.

(With inputs from Sinduja Jane)

