High BOD, COD in Avaniyapuram tank in TN: Corpn looks at permanent solution

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking note of a report from a team of experts from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) on the pollution in Avaniyapuram tank, the corporation has planned to establish permanent measures to prevent pollutants in water bodies. According to the report, the tank had a high presence of chemical oxygen demand (COD) and biological oxygen demand (BOD).



After massive amounts of foam were accumulated in the tank, the city corporation deputed local experts and a two-member team from IISc had inspected the tank as well as the approach canal. Samples were taken for testing at MKU in Madurai and also at Bangalore.



Primary reports showed that BOD is much larger in water, mainly due to the increase in invasive hyacinths. Official sources said apart from the presence of industrial waste traces, COD is at a higher level. Local activists alleged most of the pollution in the tank is caused by the discharge of sewage in water bodies. "The locality does not have a UGD system. The city corporation should take measures to remove water hyacinths so as to bring down the BOD, and the sewage flow in branch canals should be prevented.



Madhubala, city corporation commissioner, said, "Experts have said there is no short-term measure for addressing the pollution in the tank. We have asked the PWD to take action. A total of `452.42 crore has been allocated for placing new UGD lines in added areas, including Avaniyapuram."

