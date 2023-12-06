Kovai people lost Rs 18 cr to cyber crimes: SP V Badrinarayanan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan on Tuesday said people in Coimbatore district have lost around Rs 18 crore to cybercrime so far in 2023.

Addressing media persons after handing over recovered mobile phones to their owners, he said online and job scams are rising in the district. “The people of Coimbatore district have lost Rs 18 crore in cybercrime cases so far in this year. People should not open unknown websites or links in order to prevent from falling prey to fraudsters.”

So far, 911 mobile phones out of 1853 complaints have been recovered and returned to their owners, he said, adding that 40 murders have taken place in 2023, out of which 12 murders were within the family.

On the steps taken to prevent sale of ganja and other narcotic substances, the SP said 662 kg of ganja was confiscated in 2023 as against the 540 kg seized in 2022. Last year 10 shops were sealed and this year up to 40 shops have been sealed. As many as 205 POCSO cases have been reported in 2023, Badrinarayanan added.

