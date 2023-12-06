Panic-buying spikes prices of essential goods across Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon after the rains ended on Tuesday morning, there was a huge demand for essential goods, triggering panic buying across Chennai. Supermarkets and provision stores across the city saw huge rush with vegetables, groceries, milk and water flying off the shelves.

Many black markets have cropped up across the city due to the huge demand. Power outage halted the supply of water cans and operation of water purifiers at many houses. A private milk company sold half litre milk sachets for Rs 35 in Nanganallur market road on Tuesday morning. Though it is exorbitant rate the milk packets were sold out in no time.

A half litre Aavin milk packet which is priced below Rs 25 was sold for Rs 75 in Pulianthope. Due to inundation, the Pulianthope high road turned into a makeshift market. One kg of rice was sold at Rs 100, tomato which was sold between Rs 35 - 40 a kilogramme cost Rs 100, an egg was sold at Rs 10 and one kg of onion was sold at Rs 120.

“Neither any representative came to our area nor did we receive any relief from the corporation or government,” said Malathi N, a resident of Pulianthope. Even drinking water was sold for exorbitant rates across Chennai. In Akkarai, water was sold for Rs 10 a litre. “Usually the 20 litres water can costs Rs 40 but today I got five litres of water for Rs 50,” said Nizanthan from Akkarai.

The public emptied milk, water cans, candles and batteries from almost all shops along the ECR.

Several shops sold water bottles in packs. As water damaged the engine of many two-wheelers, public made a beeline for mechanic shops. Some complained that the mechanics charged extravagant rates.

With lack of candles, several stores soon ran out of lamp threads and lamp oil. Shopkeepers and shopping mall owners said people have also purchased 10 kg rice bags, junk food and snacks.

Also with no electricity, the appliances store saw a huge purchase of power banks and power extension cables. K P Murali, president of Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association, said there is no shortage of diesel and petrol. “There was a crisis due to panic buying of diesel. As far as petrol is concerned. The crisis is only on low-lying areas, which was under four feet of water. The supply would be normal once inspection is done by oil manufacturing company to ensure that water hasn’t got mixed with fuel,” he added.

(With inputs from Mohan, Sahaya Novinston Lobo and S Kumaresan)

