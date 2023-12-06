Teacher held for harassing 14-year-old in TN

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Perur all-women police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old physical education teacher of a government school near Alandurai after a student levelled sexual harassment allegations against him. The school education department has placed the teacher under suspension.

Police are holding inquiries with the school administration through the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) as it was alleged that some teachers did not act on the victim’s complaint. The suspect, who lives in Vadamadurai near Thudiyalur, allegedly sexually harassed and misbehaved with a 14-year-old girl studying in Class IX on several occasions. According to police sources, on April 15, the girl complained about it to the headmistress, but no action was taken against him.

Recently, she revealed the harassment with another teacher, who informed the police. Based on the information, a police team approached the girl and received her complaint. The Perur All-Woman police booked the teacher under sections 9(f) and 10 under the Pocso Act on Monday and remanded him on Tuesday. The same day, Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali who had conducted a parallel inquiry, placed the teacher under suspension.

“Despite her complaint a few months back, the school administration did not take any action through their department or the police. The delay forced the victim to face more traumas, both physically and mentally. Hence the matter has been referred to the District Child Welfare Committee. Once they confirm the allegation, legal action would be taken against those who were reluctant on the victim’s complaint,” said a police officer.

