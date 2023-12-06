TN Court dismisses ED officer Ankit Tiwari’s bail petition

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Chief Judicial Magistrate J Mohana on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of enforcement officer Ankit Tiwari, who was arrested on Friday by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor. He is currently under judicial custody at a central prison in Madurai.

When the bail petition came for hearing, DVAC advocates objected and appealed to the judge against granting bail. Following this, the judge cancelled Tiwari’s bail petition. He was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe from Dr Suresh Babu, who works at a government hospital in Dindigul, after threatening that latter of registering a case against him.

Addressing media persons, Ankit Tiwari’s lawyer Vivek alleged that the DVAC officials did not carry out any inquiry against Suresh Babu, who was also part of the crime as he had given the bribe on November 1 itself.

He further stated that the FIR was prepared before the registration of the case, and hence the court can grant bail to Tiwari. But, due to objections raised by DVAC, court denied bail. So far, Ankit Tiwari has not faced any charges in his department, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DINDIGUL: Chief Judicial Magistrate J Mohana on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of enforcement officer Ankit Tiwari, who was arrested on Friday by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor. He is currently under judicial custody at a central prison in Madurai. When the bail petition came for hearing, DVAC advocates objected and appealed to the judge against granting bail. Following this, the judge cancelled Tiwari’s bail petition. He was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe from Dr Suresh Babu, who works at a government hospital in Dindigul, after threatening that latter of registering a case against him. Addressing media persons, Ankit Tiwari’s lawyer Vivek alleged that the DVAC officials did not carry out any inquiry against Suresh Babu, who was also part of the crime as he had given the bribe on November 1 itself. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He further stated that the FIR was prepared before the registration of the case, and hence the court can grant bail to Tiwari. But, due to objections raised by DVAC, court denied bail. So far, Ankit Tiwari has not faced any charges in his department, he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp