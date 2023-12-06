Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: SBI Tenkasi branch told to pay Rs 1.42L to school teacher

The bank manager ruled out the possibilities of an unlawful transaction stating that their bank is highly protected.

Published: 06th December 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a nationalised bank to pay Rs 1.42 lakh to a school teacher, after she filed a complaint alleging inadequate service.

Latha, who works as a teacher in Keelapuliyur of Tenkasi district, had raised a complaint with the State Bank of India (SBI), Tenkasi branch regarding unlawful withdrawal of money from her savings bank account. The transaction, as per the messages received, was made using a fake ATM card, as the original card was in her possession.

The bank manager ruled out the possibilities of an unlawful transaction stating that their bank is highly protected. Despite her repeated appeals to the bank ombudsman, the bank did not address her complaint or reimburse the lost money. With her complaints pending at the bank, Latha received some messages about withdrawal of money from her account. She took the matter to the High Court, which ordered Tenkasi cyber crime police to register an FIR.

Latha also approached Tirunelveli Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for justice. The case was shifted to Thoothukudi consumer court. While hearing the case on Monday, Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission President Thiruneela Prasad, members A Sankar and Namashivayam, ordered the Tenkasi branch of SBI bank to pay a total of Rs 1,42,131, including the Rs 1,07,131 that was unlawfully withdrawn from her bank account, and a compensation of Rs 25,000 towards the mental agony, and Rs 10,000 for the case expenses, within a period of one month.  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Bank of India inadequate service fake ATM card

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp