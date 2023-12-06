TN: SBI Tenkasi branch told to pay Rs 1.42L to school teacher

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a nationalised bank to pay Rs 1.42 lakh to a school teacher, after she filed a complaint alleging inadequate service.



Latha, who works as a teacher in Keelapuliyur of Tenkasi district, had raised a complaint with the State Bank of India (SBI), Tenkasi branch regarding unlawful withdrawal of money from her savings bank account. The transaction, as per the messages received, was made using a fake ATM card, as the original card was in her possession.



The bank manager ruled out the possibilities of an unlawful transaction stating that their bank is highly protected. Despite her repeated appeals to the bank ombudsman, the bank did not address her complaint or reimburse the lost money. With her complaints pending at the bank, Latha received some messages about withdrawal of money from her account. She took the matter to the High Court, which ordered Tenkasi cyber crime police to register an FIR.



Latha also approached Tirunelveli Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for justice. The case was shifted to Thoothukudi consumer court. While hearing the case on Monday, Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission President Thiruneela Prasad, members A Sankar and Namashivayam, ordered the Tenkasi branch of SBI bank to pay a total of Rs 1,42,131, including the Rs 1,07,131 that was unlawfully withdrawn from her bank account, and a compensation of Rs 25,000 towards the mental agony, and Rs 10,000 for the case expenses, within a period of one month.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a nationalised bank to pay Rs 1.42 lakh to a school teacher, after she filed a complaint alleging inadequate service. Latha, who works as a teacher in Keelapuliyur of Tenkasi district, had raised a complaint with the State Bank of India (SBI), Tenkasi branch regarding unlawful withdrawal of money from her savings bank account. The transaction, as per the messages received, was made using a fake ATM card, as the original card was in her possession. The bank manager ruled out the possibilities of an unlawful transaction stating that their bank is highly protected. Despite her repeated appeals to the bank ombudsman, the bank did not address her complaint or reimburse the lost money. With her complaints pending at the bank, Latha received some messages about withdrawal of money from her account. She took the matter to the High Court, which ordered Tenkasi cyber crime police to register an FIR. Latha also approached Tirunelveli Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for justice. The case was shifted to Thoothukudi consumer court. While hearing the case on Monday, Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission President Thiruneela Prasad, members A Sankar and Namashivayam, ordered the Tenkasi branch of SBI bank to pay a total of Rs 1,42,131, including the Rs 1,07,131 that was unlawfully withdrawn from her bank account, and a compensation of Rs 25,000 towards the mental agony, and Rs 10,000 for the case expenses, within a period of one month. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp