28-year-old arrested for assaulting PG medical student in government Rajaji hospital

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association staged a protest at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Wednesday demanding that the police arrest the man who assaulted a PG medical student on Tuesday night. Later in the day, GRH police arrested R Praveen Kumar (28) of Keerathurai in connection with the case.



Based on a complaint from Gokul, who is studying MS course in GRH Ortho department, police booked Praveen under IPC sections 294(b) (uttering obscene words); 323 (voluntarily causing hurt); and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008.



The demands raised during the general body meeting convened by the TNGDA following the incident, included installation of a display board bearing information of the Act containing the quantum of punishment for persons assaulting medical employees or destroying hospital equipment, appointment of young security personnel for the institute, installation of more number of security cameras, and restriction of attenders in sensitive wards, among others.



After assurance from authorities, the TNGDA resolved to withdraw all its agitations at 1 pm. The association also thanked the hospital dean, commissioner of police, and other police officials for taking swift action in the case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association staged a protest at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Wednesday demanding that the police arrest the man who assaulted a PG medical student on Tuesday night. Later in the day, GRH police arrested R Praveen Kumar (28) of Keerathurai in connection with the case. Based on a complaint from Gokul, who is studying MS course in GRH Ortho department, police booked Praveen under IPC sections 294(b) (uttering obscene words); 323 (voluntarily causing hurt); and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008. The demands raised during the general body meeting convened by the TNGDA following the incident, included installation of a display board bearing information of the Act containing the quantum of punishment for persons assaulting medical employees or destroying hospital equipment, appointment of young security personnel for the institute, installation of more number of security cameras, and restriction of attenders in sensitive wards, among others. After assurance from authorities, the TNGDA resolved to withdraw all its agitations at 1 pm. The association also thanked the hospital dean, commissioner of police, and other police officials for taking swift action in the case. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp