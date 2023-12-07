Armed forces, Coast Guard join rescue mission

Home States Tamil Nadu

Two incidents of sewer pipe burst have been reported in Chennai on Wednesday| P Ravikumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two incidents of sewer pipe burst have been reported in Chennai on Wednesday. A pipe in Thiru.Vi.Ka bridge in Adyar burst around 7 am, following which, the road caved in and water started gushing out. 

Following the incident traffic was affected towards Adyar till 12 pm.The road was partially opened for traffic after the road was partially relaid. The pipe was carrying sewer from Adyar pumping station to the Perungudi sewage treatment plant (STP).

The pumping capacity of the Adyar station was 45 mld, but for the past three days it has been pumping 60mld without a break. 

“The pipes are more than 25 years old and couldn’t withstand such continuous pressure. We are hopeful on fixing it by Wednesday night,” a metro board official on duty told TNIE. Similarly another sewer pipe burst open in South Avenue road in Tiruvanmiyur. The pipeline was carrying sewage from Tiruvanmiyur pumping station to the Perungudi STP. 

A metro board engineer told TNIE, “It will be fixed if the damage is minor or will be changed and new pipes will be laid.” Following the incidents, pumping has been stopped in both the stations.

