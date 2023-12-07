Australia to boost ties with India on energy research

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a sign of boosting its partnership with India on energy research, Australia has sent the largest international delegation to the IIT-Madras 2023 Energy Summit.

Speaking at the event, Australian Consul-General Sarah Kirlew said, “Close institutional and academic engagement is essential for the development of solutions needed to reduce global emissions. The Energy Summit is timely as countries meet at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Dubai.”

Australian experts will discuss a range of critical renewable energy and energy transition topics regarding green hydrogen, climate and sustainability policy, carbon capture, net zero, alternative fuels and use of technology.

The University of Sydney, Deakin University and the Swinburne University of Technology are participating in a number of panels and working groups at the Summit. Australia also announced that it will host the 2024 edition of the Summit.

The summit will be hosted by Deakin University and the Australia-India Centre for Energy, a virtual centre promoting collaboration in the energy sector. AICE was launched at the IIT-M Energy Summit in 2022 and brings together a number of Indian and Australian institutions, led by IIT Madras on the Indian side, and Deakin University on the Australian side to explore research collaborations in all fields of energy.

