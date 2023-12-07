Home States Tamil Nadu

Australia to boost ties with India on energy research

The summit will be hosted by Deakin University and the Australia-India Centre for Energy, a virtual centre promoting collaboration in the energy sector.

Published: 07th December 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Handshake

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a sign of boosting its partnership with India on energy research, Australia has sent the largest international delegation to the IIT-Madras 2023 Energy Summit.

Speaking at the event, Australian Consul-General Sarah Kirlew said, “Close  institutional and academic engagement is essential for the development of solutions needed to reduce global emissions. The Energy Summit is timely as countries meet at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Dubai.”

Australian experts will discuss a range of critical  renewable energy and energy transition topics regarding green hydrogen,  climate and sustainability policy, carbon capture, net zero, alternative  fuels and use of technology.

The University of Sydney, Deakin University and the Swinburne University of Technology are participating in a number of panels and working groups at the Summit. Australia also announced that it will host the 2024 edition of the Summit.

The summit will be hosted by Deakin University and the Australia-India Centre for Energy, a virtual centre promoting collaboration in the energy sector. AICE was launched at the IIT-M Energy Summit in 2022 and brings together a number of Indian and  Australian institutions, led by IIT Madras on the Indian side, and  Deakin University on the Australian side to explore research collaborations in all fields of energy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia-India ties IT-Madras 2023 Energy Summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp