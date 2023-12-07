CB-CID to finish probe into Kanyakumari couple’s murder in three months
MADURAI: Following the assurance given by the CB-CID that they will complete the investigation into the murder of a forest department employee and his wife in Kanniyakumari within three months, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court disposed a plea seeking CBI probe in the case.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice L Victoria Gowri passed the order on a petition filed by advocate G Selestine in 2013.
In the petition, Selestine stated that the deceased, E Arumugam, and his wife, Yogeshwari, were shot dead by some unidentified people in Therur-Suseendram Road on November 10, 2011. He added that Arumugam was an honest employee who worked towards preventing smuggling of forest resources in Kanniyakumari forest range.
However, other than registering a case and forming special teams, there has been no development in the probe, he alleged. Suspecting that the investigation was being influenced, Selestine sought a CBI probe into the case. When the case was heard recently, the additional public prosecutor said the investigation was transferred to the CB-CID in 2019.
He assured that the CB-CID would complete the investigation and file a chargesheet within three months. Accepting this, judges disposed the plea, adding that if the investigation does not get completed within a reasonable time, the petitioner may move the court again.