Coimbatore corporation to issue notice to railways over illegal banners

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is set to issue notice to Southern Railway officials over the hoardings installed in its land near Brooke Bond Road allegedly after several motorists complained that they are distracted.

CCMC officials said this is part of its crack down on illegal hoardings, adding that notices would be served to all private firms and buildings that install hoardings and banners without permission.

Sources said CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran directed officers to take action against violators and remove illegal hoardings during a meeting on Tuesday. Deputy commissioner Dr S Selvasurabi, and Zonal Assistant Commissioners participated in the meeting. Officers discussed how applications should be scrutinised, the rules that need to be followed, how advertisements should be set up within the rules, and what would be the penalties under the new law on unauthorised advertising companies.

During the meeting, CCMC officials told the commissioner about billboards and banners that were placed in violation of rules in the railway land and hoardings kept by private firms in other parts of the city. Following this, the commissioner ordered to issue notices to the ad agencies and building owners.

Speaking to TNIE, deputy commissioner Dr S Selvasurabi said, “As far as the banners in the railway land is concerned, a case in this regard has been investigated by the Madras High Court. The court has asked railways to abide by the rules framed by the civic body. We have issued notices to the advertisement agency over the banners. Following that, they have now applied for approval. We have planned to reduce the total number of hoardings and size of banners kept near the road.”

