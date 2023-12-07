Formula 4 race will be held next week, TN tells court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Formula 4 Street Car Race, which was called off following cyclone Michaung, will be held next week, Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras HC on Wednesday.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram made the submission before a division bench of justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq. Informing the court that 80% of preparatory works for the race was completed and the ticket sale has started, the AG said the event would be held next week.

He also submitted the copies of the MoU signed by the government and the private firm, organising the show, as per the orders of the court issued in the previous hearing.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Formula 4 Street Car Race, which was called off following cyclone Michaung, will be held next week, Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras HC on Wednesday. Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram made the submission before a division bench of justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq. Informing the court that 80% of preparatory works for the race was completed and the ticket sale has started, the AG said the event would be held next week. He also submitted the copies of the MoU signed by the government and the private firm, organising the show, as per the orders of the court issued in the previous hearing. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp