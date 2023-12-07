Home States Tamil Nadu

Formula 4 race will be held next week, TN tells court

Informing the court that 80% of preparatory works for the race was completed and the ticket sale has started, the AG said the event would be held next week.

Published: 07th December 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

The Formula 4 Street Car Race, which was called off following cyclone Michaung, will be held next week in Island grounds.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Formula 4 Street Car Race, which was called off following cyclone Michaung, will be held next week, Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras HC on Wednesday.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram made the submission before a division bench of justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq. Informing the court that 80% of preparatory works for the race was completed and the ticket sale has started, the AG said the event would be held next week.

He also submitted the copies of the MoU signed by the government and the private firm, organising the show, as per the orders of the court issued in the previous hearing. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Formula 4 Street Car Race cyclone Michaung TN government Madras HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp