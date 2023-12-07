Home States Tamil Nadu

Hindu Munnai's Arjun Sambath returns without garlanding Ambedkar's statue

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tense moments prevailed after followers of BR Ambedkar refused to allow Hindu Munnani leader Arjun Sambath to garland his statue near Outpost in Madurai city on Wednesday.

As a preventive measure, police detained Sambath and the cadre and released them later in the day.

Sources said many people attached to various political parties, including Tamil Puligal, and other followers of Ambedkar gathered near the statue on Wednesday on the occasion of the social reformer's death anniversary. Upon learning that Arjun Sambath was planning to visit the statue, the followers blocked the path and raised slogans against the Hindu Munnani.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Munnani workers who reached the spot argued with the police. They claimed that Ambedkar was a national leader and they too had the right to garland his statue. Deputy Commissioners of Police A Pradeep and Bhukya Sneha Priya rushed to the spot and conducted a peace talk. Later, Arjun Sambath and the outfit cadre were detained as a preventive measure. They were released later in the day. Many common public and those belonging to other parties also garlanded the statue.

