Home States Tamil Nadu

Hyundai Motor pledges Rs 3 crore as cyclone relief

It will provide dry rations, tarpaulin, bedsheets and mats. Medical camps will also be set up and the company will help clean villages in its efforts to address the aftereffects of cyclone,

Published: 07th December 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

FILE: People wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) on Wednesday announced Rs 3 crore relief fund for people affected by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu.

The company’s teams are working along with state government authorities to deliver emergency relief, including food, water, shelter, medical assistance and other essential commodities to affected communities, it said in a release.

It will provide dry rations, tarpaulin, bedsheets and mats. Medical camps will also be set up and the company will help clean villages in its efforts to address the aftereffects of cyclone, it said.

Un Soo Kim, MD and Chief Executive of Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai Motor India stands in solidarity with the people of TN in these testing times.” 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyundai HMIF Cyclone relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp