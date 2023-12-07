Hyundai Motor pledges Rs 3 crore as cyclone relief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) on Wednesday announced Rs 3 crore relief fund for people affected by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu.

The company’s teams are working along with state government authorities to deliver emergency relief, including food, water, shelter, medical assistance and other essential commodities to affected communities, it said in a release.

It will provide dry rations, tarpaulin, bedsheets and mats. Medical camps will also be set up and the company will help clean villages in its efforts to address the aftereffects of cyclone, it said.

Un Soo Kim, MD and Chief Executive of Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai Motor India stands in solidarity with the people of TN in these testing times.”

