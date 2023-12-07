Home States Tamil Nadu

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and his team chip in to address distress calls

“We are  trying to fill the gaps, if any, in the rescue mission of the state government,” says Rajaa, the three-time MLA from Mannargudi. 

Published: 07th December 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Minister TRB Rajaa.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The  telephones keep ringing, some are desperate SoS from flood-hit areas, and others are calls for food and essentials. No, it is not the Chennai Corporation command centre that is getting the calls, it is the small camp office set up by  Industries Minister TRB Rajaa along with  DMK IT Wing personnel that is  buzzing with activity.

After getting the calls, the IT  wing personnel take down the number and address, and inform the minister. The minister then informs the DMK cadre and councillors on the field, involved in rescuing the residents. The calls of help are coming from Thoraipakkam, Preumbakkam,  Velachery and other places.

“This office is being established in  Chennai and is coordinating with another office set up in Madurai. We are getting thousands of  calls,” says an active member of the IT wing. 

“We are  trying to fill the gaps, if any, in the rescue mission of the state government,” says Rajaa, the three-time MLA from Mannargudi. 

The biggest challenge is  to drain the water out. However, with the carrying capacity of the  rivers being not enough following the unprecedented rains, the rescue  operations are taking time, the minister says. “The ones who have to  deliver the essential goods come from the peripheries of Chennai.  However, these personnel are caught in floods and this is posing a huge  challenge in providing essential supplies to the flood hit,” says the  minister.

Stating that power resumption is getting delayed as the  government doesn’t want anyone to get electrocuted, the minister said till now, of the 1,800 feeders of Tangedco, 1,700 are up and running. He  said the milk crisis occurred as small traders were unable to store them. This is being resolved by Mano Thangaraj. On the fuel crisis in low-lying areas, the minister  said the officials are in touch with oil marketing companies so  that water is let out and the fuel stations resume operations.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRB Rajaa DMK IT wing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp