Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and his team chip in to address distress calls

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The telephones keep ringing, some are desperate SoS from flood-hit areas, and others are calls for food and essentials. No, it is not the Chennai Corporation command centre that is getting the calls, it is the small camp office set up by Industries Minister TRB Rajaa along with DMK IT Wing personnel that is buzzing with activity.

After getting the calls, the IT wing personnel take down the number and address, and inform the minister. The minister then informs the DMK cadre and councillors on the field, involved in rescuing the residents. The calls of help are coming from Thoraipakkam, Preumbakkam, Velachery and other places.

“This office is being established in Chennai and is coordinating with another office set up in Madurai. We are getting thousands of calls,” says an active member of the IT wing.

“We are trying to fill the gaps, if any, in the rescue mission of the state government,” says Rajaa, the three-time MLA from Mannargudi.

The biggest challenge is to drain the water out. However, with the carrying capacity of the rivers being not enough following the unprecedented rains, the rescue operations are taking time, the minister says. “The ones who have to deliver the essential goods come from the peripheries of Chennai. However, these personnel are caught in floods and this is posing a huge challenge in providing essential supplies to the flood hit,” says the minister.

Stating that power resumption is getting delayed as the government doesn’t want anyone to get electrocuted, the minister said till now, of the 1,800 feeders of Tangedco, 1,700 are up and running. He said the milk crisis occurred as small traders were unable to store them. This is being resolved by Mano Thangaraj. On the fuel crisis in low-lying areas, the minister said the officials are in touch with oil marketing companies so that water is let out and the fuel stations resume operations.

