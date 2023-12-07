Korattur ‘powerless’ for three days, over 15k families in misery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adding to rain misery, over 15,000 families in Korattur and nearby areas have to put up with lack of power and telecommunication for three days since Cyclone Michaung pummelled Chennai with rainstorm. Power eluded the areas for the third day on Wednesday as the 10 MW substation at Padi remains submerged in rainwater.

Water level is as high as 10 feet around the substation that powers over 55 feeder lines across North Chennai. The water level remains at waist height in most streets of Korattur, compelling locals to navigate contaminated rainwater to access essential items by foot for over a kilometre.

The relief materials, including food packets, are yet to reach the area. Private and Aavin milk supplies remain suspended since Monday, following the heavy rains. Many houses on the ground floor in Korattur are flooded, prompting residents to seek refuge with friends and relatives. The power went off in the area at 2 am on November 3.

A senior official from Tangedco said efforts are on to restore the Padi substation. Power supply will be restored to residential areas in Korattur only if water is drained completely.

Ambattur Lake overflows

Korattur faced huge flooding because excess water from the Ambattur Lake couldn’t be channeled to the Korattur Lake due to encroachments and blockages en route. The channel from Ambattur Lake carried two to three times more water from Ambattur, Avadi, and neighboring areas, said sources.

The overflow from the channel has inundated residential areas, obstructing the movement of stormwater drainages linked to Korattur Lake, which, in turn, transports water to Madhavaram and Red Hills. S Rajan, a resident of Korattur, said the water level is at waist level from TNHB 13th to 25th streets.

“The dwindling water tank levels and lack of mobile connectivity leave no option for seeking help,” he revealed their plight. Another resident, M Kalairajan, relocated to his sister’s house in the same area. Water hasn’t receded from the ground floor even after 48 hours. “The area has been without milk for the past two days due to waterlogging. The PWD and the Corporation must take concrete measures to drain the water,” he added.

