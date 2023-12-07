Sri Lankan Navy arrests eight fishermen from Rameswaram for violating IMBL

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended a boat carrying a crew of eight Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday, for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The arrested have been identified as Jeyastan (36), Thalsa (50), Charlas (54), Laser Kebiston (30), Dinesh (38), Muniyasamy (58), Arul Prison (28) and Jan Saimon (31), natives of Pamban and Rameswaram areas. They, along with their boat, have been shifted to Mannar region for further legal proceedings.

It is learnt that the boats were chased off by the Sri Lankan Navy, while fishing near the IMBL. However, it is alleged that one of the boats remained in the Sri Lankan waters and hence got apprehended. It may be noted that on account of the cyclone warnings, fishing activities were barred in Rameswaram for almost a week. However, after the warning was lifted, as many as 447 mechanised boats from Rameswaram harbour ventured into sea on Wednesday.

“We had spent nearly Rs 60,000 to venture into sea . As soon as we began fishing, we heard that the Sri Lankan Navy had apprehended Indian boats. Thus, we came back to the shores empty-handed,” said Amalraj, a fisher. The fishermen’s association urged the union government to take action to release the fishers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended a boat carrying a crew of eight Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday, for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The arrested have been identified as Jeyastan (36), Thalsa (50), Charlas (54), Laser Kebiston (30), Dinesh (38), Muniyasamy (58), Arul Prison (28) and Jan Saimon (31), natives of Pamban and Rameswaram areas. They, along with their boat, have been shifted to Mannar region for further legal proceedings. It is learnt that the boats were chased off by the Sri Lankan Navy, while fishing near the IMBL. However, it is alleged that one of the boats remained in the Sri Lankan waters and hence got apprehended. It may be noted that on account of the cyclone warnings, fishing activities were barred in Rameswaram for almost a week. However, after the warning was lifted, as many as 447 mechanised boats from Rameswaram harbour ventured into sea on Wednesday. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We had spent nearly Rs 60,000 to venture into sea . As soon as we began fishing, we heard that the Sri Lankan Navy had apprehended Indian boats. Thus, we came back to the shores empty-handed,” said Amalraj, a fisher. The fishermen’s association urged the union government to take action to release the fishers. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp