Student trying to destroy beehive with wooden flare suffers burns

COIMBATORE: A Class VII boy (11) of Panchayat Union Middle School in Alandurai suffered burn injuries on his body after he allegedly tried to destroy a bee hive on the school premises with a wooden flare on Wednesday morning.

The boy was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and then shifted a private hospital. Sources said he suffered around 15 % burns and his condition is stable. The school headmaster was placed under suspension in the evening.

According to sources in the school management committee, there was a beehive in front of the room of the headmaster K Palanisamy (53). He allegedly told some students to destroy it and gave the three students five litres of sanitizer in a can and wood to light a torch.

After lighting the firewood, the student attempted to insert it into the beehive. Unexpectedly, the firewood slipped from his hand and fell on the sanitizer can he was holding. The sanitizer spilled on to his uniform and caught fire. The boy suffered burn injuries on his abdomen and private parts. The remaining two students ran away from the place with minor injuries to the legs.

