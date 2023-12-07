Swathes of Chennai still under water

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The miseries wrought by Cyclone Michaung have yet to end for a significant part of Chennai, with swathes of localities in southern, northern and western parts of the city, spread across Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts still submerged on Wednesday. However, water had receded in some places and normalcy was restored, especially in most of central Chennai. Suburban trains were reinstated and buses are operating on all routes but those that are waterlogged.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who visited rain-affected parts for the second day, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the damage caused by the cyclone and the need for a central team to conduct a first-hand assessment of the damage.

The PM had posted on X (formerly Twitter) that his thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the cyclone in Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Odisha. In response, Stalin said lakhs of people have been impacted and requested an interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore for immediate restoration efforts. The CM has also deputed more ministers to oversee the rescue and relief operations.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena told reporters that 25,000 food packets were supplied to the rain-affected people in multi-storey buildings through helicopters. He said the death toll had risen to nine, contrary to police statement on Tuesday that put the toll at 17. Stating that power had yet to be restored in 4% of Chennai, he said 14 lakh litres of milk were distributed on Wednesday. Milk supply was disrupted after a key production unit was inundated.

Personnel from the Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard have also joined rescue efforts. Schools and colleges will remain closed in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts on Thursday..

Meanwhile, over 60 hours after two men were trapped in a 55-foot trench filled with water, rescue efforts continued in Velachery as the families of Jayaseelan and Naresh watched from the footpath they have been staying at since Monday. With no expert to coordinate the effort, none knew how much time they have.

Rajnath to conduct aerial survey

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be undertaking an aerial survey of the rain-affected areas in Chennai and neighbouring districts on Thursday and will hold discussions with Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat about the state government’s requirements.

