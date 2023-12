Tamil Nadu tops country in murders of senior citizens

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The most number of murders of senior citizens in 2022 took place in Tamil Nadu, according to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which points out there has been a rise in crimes against women, children and senior citizens in the state.

In 2022, 201 cases of murder of senior citizens were registered, followed by Maharashtra with 198 cases and Madhya Pradesh with 129 cases.

Crimes against senior citizens also increased as 2,376 cases were registered in 2022, compared to 1,841 in 2021. The state also ranks third overall in crime against senior citizens, while Maharashtra ranks first overall in crimes against senior citizens with 6,059 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 6,187 cases.

In crimes against children in the state, 6,580 cases were registered in 2022, compared to 6,064 cases in 2021.

The state ranked third in cases registered under Pocso Act with 5,026 cases. Uttar Pradesh has the highest with 7,970 cases followed by Madhya Pradesh with 5,951 cases. In 2022, 9,207 cases of crimes against women were registered, and 8,501 cases in 2021, which included 29 women murdered for dowry and six raped and murdered. Besides, 1,043 cases were registered against husbands and relatives for abusing women.

However, crimes against women, children and senior citizens in Chennai have come down. In 2022, 736 cases of crimes against women were registered, compared to 874 cases in 2021. Similarly, 514 cases of crimes against children were registered in 2022 and 546 cases in 2021. Chennai recorded 391 cases of crimes against senior citizens in 2022, compared to 423 in 2021.

