TN CM Stalin says lakhs impacted, asks PM to send central team

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin continued his visit to the rain-affected areas in Chennai for the second day on Wednesday and wrote to PM Narendra Modi about the damages caused by Michaung and the need to send a central team soon to asses of the damages.

Stalin also requested an interim relief of Rs 5060 crore for immediate restoration efforts.

“Additionally, we are in the process of preparing a comprehensive report to assess the need for further funds, ensuring a thorough recovery. Our people are facing unprecedented challenges, but I am confident that, united, we will emerge stronger from this adversity,” he added.

The CM visited Kanthanchavadi, and Bharathi Nagar in Taramani and distributed relief materials to the people affected by rains. Health Minister M Subramanian, Labour Minister CV Ganesan, Deputy Mayor of Chennai Corporation M Mahesh Kumar, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan and senior officials accompanied the CM during his visit to the flood-affected areas.

Later, the chief minister also visited Coovum estuary area near Napier Bridge and inspected the flood water flowing into the sea. In the evening, the chief minister visited his Kolathur Assembly constituency and inspected the ongoing relief works.

He also distributed relief materials including rice, blankets, and other essential commodities. Schools, colleges update Chennai and Thiruvallur: Schools and Colleges will remain closed Chengalpattu: Schools and colleges in six taluks - Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram - will remain closed Kancheepuram: Schools and colleges in Kundrathur and Sriperumbudur blocks will remain closed. Schools and Colleges in Kanchipuram, Walajabad, and Utiramerur will function as usual.

