Won’t shift any more jumbos to MR Palayam rehabilitation centre : State to HC

When the bench pointed to the contents of the letter, the government said no further elephants would be moved to the MR Palayam rehabilitation centre.

Published: 07th December 2023

Elephants take a dip in a pond to beat the summer heat. (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that no more elephants will be moved to the MR Palayam Elephant Rehabilitation Centre since the facility does not have the recognition of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Special government pleader T Seenivasan, representing the forest department, made the undertaking before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy when  a petition filed by activist S Muralidharan came up for hearing.

The petitioner produced a letter by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change stating that the operation of the centre at MR Palayam is in contravention of section 38 H of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, as it does not have recognition.

Muralidhdaran also noted that the state government, which allotted Rs 8 crore, has not obtained the permission for establishment of another elephant rehabilitation centre at Sadivayal in Coimbatore district.
When the bench pointed to the contents of the letter, the government said no further elephants would be moved to the MR Palayam rehabilitation centre.

