6-year-old girl dies of fever in Tamil Nadu, parents file complaint alleging medical negligence

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A six-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment for fever in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) died on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as M Shivani, daughter of Murugesan and Usha, residents of Thanmanian Kudiyiruppu near Nanguneri. She was referred to the TvMCH by a private clinic, against which her parents have lodged a police complaint.



According to sources, Shivani was admitted to the clinic on November 24 and was administered an injection and medicines. After recovery, she was taken back home. On November 29, she fell ill again and was taken to the clinic, which referred her to TvMCH. However, she did not respond to treatments and succumbed to the fever.



Following this, Shivani's parents alleged that their daughter died due to side effects of the injection administered by the clinic, and lodged a complaint with the Nanguneri police. Efforts to reach the Deputy Director of Health Services, Rajendran, went in vain.



Meanwhile, the district administration organised a seminar, on handling dengue fever and other diseases, for doctors and nurses of government and private hospitals. According to a statement from the district administration, around 500 hospital staff took part in the seminar, which was coordinated by Dr Latha, Joint Director of Health.

