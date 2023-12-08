Anger spills over to flooded streets in Chennai 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Patience seems to be running thin in Chennai as several pockets remained flooded even four days after Michaung havoc. Sporadic protests broke out in some places including Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Pulianthope on Thursday with residents taking to the streets over inundation and shortage of relief materials and essential supplies. Officials and politicians faced a deluge of complaints.

The Medavakkam-Sholinganallur main road remained shut for the fifth day on Thursday and Perumbakkam continued to remain under waist-level water. While several roads in the localities are inaccessible, Kailash Nagar and Cheran Nagar in Perumbakkam have been without electricity for four days.

Water has started receding in urban habitat board settlements in Perumbakkam and Semmenchery, but power and water supply have not been restored in many blocks. Prices of essential commodities too have skyrocketed with 500ml milk costing Rs 50 and a kg of tomato costing Rs 120 in Perumbakkam.

Major roads in Thiruvanmiyur are open to traffic, but several streets along the Kalakshetra Road are still under water. As relief materials from NGOs and political parties continued to arrive in Perumbakkam, authorities had a tough time in managing crowd. Schools and colleges in Chennai and schools in Tiruvallur will remain closed on Friday.

Rajnath surveys city; CM seeks Rs 2k crore

The CM has sent letter to the PM urging him to give at least Rs 2,000 crore for urgent relief work. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh undertook an aerial survey and held discussions with the CM over the extent of damage

‘Ban development work on flood plains’

The Thiruppugazh panel’s interim report shows that the biggest challenge to mitigation is the poor flood water carrying capacity of waterbodies in the city. It has sought a total ban on development works along the Chennai flood plains

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Patience seems to be running thin in Chennai as several pockets remained flooded even four days after Michaung havoc. Sporadic protests broke out in some places including Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Pulianthope on Thursday with residents taking to the streets over inundation and shortage of relief materials and essential supplies. Officials and politicians faced a deluge of complaints. The Medavakkam-Sholinganallur main road remained shut for the fifth day on Thursday and Perumbakkam continued to remain under waist-level water. While several roads in the localities are inaccessible, Kailash Nagar and Cheran Nagar in Perumbakkam have been without electricity for four days. Water has started receding in urban habitat board settlements in Perumbakkam and Semmenchery, but power and water supply have not been restored in many blocks. Prices of essential commodities too have skyrocketed with 500ml milk costing Rs 50 and a kg of tomato costing Rs 120 in Perumbakkam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Major roads in Thiruvanmiyur are open to traffic, but several streets along the Kalakshetra Road are still under water. As relief materials from NGOs and political parties continued to arrive in Perumbakkam, authorities had a tough time in managing crowd. Schools and colleges in Chennai and schools in Tiruvallur will remain closed on Friday. Rajnath surveys city; CM seeks Rs 2k crore The CM has sent letter to the PM urging him to give at least Rs 2,000 crore for urgent relief work. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh undertook an aerial survey and held discussions with the CM over the extent of damage ‘Ban development work on flood plains’ The Thiruppugazh panel’s interim report shows that the biggest challenge to mitigation is the poor flood water carrying capacity of waterbodies in the city. It has sought a total ban on development works along the Chennai flood plains Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp