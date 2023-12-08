Centre gives Rs 450 cr before schedule; CM Stalin seeks Rs 2K cr

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release at least `2,000 crore for urgent requirements in relief and rescue operations in Chennai and its neighbouring districts. DMK parliamentary party leader TR Baalu met Modi in New Delhi, handed over Stalin’s letter and conveyed his request. Already, the state has sought `5,060 crore as interim relief. Baalu said Modi assured all assistance to Tamil Nadu since it is the joint responsibility of the centre and state government to carry out relief and rescue works.

Meanwhile, the centre on Thursday released the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund of Rs 450 crore in advance and Modi approved the Chennai Basin Project, the first urban flood mitigation project to be implemented at a cost of Rs 561.29 crore for undertaking integrated urban flood management activities. Stalin thanked Modi for releasing the second instalment in advance.

In Chennai, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu and held detailed discussions with the chief minister, senior ministers and top officials at the secretariat on the rain havoc and relief works. Stalin submitted a memorandum to Singh detailing the immediate requirements of the state.

“Together we are working out an effective response to the current situation. On behalf of the prime minister, let me assure you that the Government of India is committed to the wellbeing of the people of Tamil Nadu,” Singh said after the meeting. The PM is very distressed over loss of lives and is personally overseeing the relief work. “Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, the Meteorological Department and the National Disaster Response Force - all central agencies - have been doing their best to mitigate the current crisis,” he added. Singh said the prime minister spoke with Tamil Nadu CM and assured all possible help from the central government

Singh was briefed about precautionary steps taken by the government ahead of the cyclone and how Chennai and its neighbouring districts received 109.41cm on December 3 and 4, Poonamallee received 32cm and Perungudi 29cm rain. More than 20 ministers and 50 IAS officers apart from top police officials are on the field coordinating relief operations.

Stalin also briefed Singh about the huge damage to public infrastructure and how MSME industries have been affected badly, and in turn, how lakhs of small traders and workers have been hit. “Tamil Nadu government has been taking all steps on a war footing to help people. Ministers, MLAs and officials have been engaged in relief and rescue work. Due to precautionary steps taken by the government, huge loss of lives and damage have been averted. Chennai is limping back to normalcy following the government’s steps on a war footing,” Stalin said.

Union minister L Murugan, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, Chief Secretary Shiva Das Meena and officials gave a detailed explanation to Singh. Stalin said the union minister promised that a central team would visit the rain-hit areas soon and, based on its report, the centre would allocate funds.

Announcing the allocation of SDRF funds and approval for the Chennai Basin Project, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a message on X platform said, “The centre had already released the first instalment of `450 crore to SDRF. I pray for the safety of all those affected. We stand with them in this

crucial hour and will ensure the situation normalises at the earliest.”

As regards the flood mitigation project, Shah said Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years. “We are witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding.

This project is guided by a proactive approach, PM Narendra Modi and this mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient.” Shah also said this is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management.

