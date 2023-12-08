CM Stalin's 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' scheme to be launched on December 11 in Thoothukudi

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi district administration has planned to launch the chief minister's 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' scheme on December 11 in corporation areas for the speedy redressal of public grievances. It may be noted that MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has been conducting 'Makkal Kalam', a similar public contact programme for the past six months.



The chief minister's scheme aims to organise a camp at urban areas so as to deliver government services of 13 identified departments at the public's doorsteps. The petitions submitted will be disposed of in a time-bound manner, within 15 days.



District Collector G Lakshmipathy held a discussion with the officials of revenue, corporation, health, rural development and other stakeholders in implementing the 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' scheme.



Makkal Kalam is aimed at taking government officials to a village panchayat and receive grievance petitions, which will be addressed in a time-bound manner. District collectors, tahsildar, officials from health, rural development, mahalir thittam, differently abled, and other departments engage with the public and receive their petitions.



Sources said the first 'Makkal Kalam' event was launched on June 10 at Karisalkulam in Kovilpatti union. Kanimozhi has planned to conduct the event at all the 403 panchayats. So far, the district administration had conducted 93 'Makkal Kalam' events and addressed over 1,000 petitions, said official sources. District collector G Lakshimapthy told TNIE that a clear Standard Operating Procedure for Makkaludan Mudhalvar is yet to come, he added.

