Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin's 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' scheme to be launched on December 11 in Thoothukudi

The chief minister's scheme aims to organise a camp at urban areas so as to deliver  government services of 13 identified departments at the public's door steps.

Published: 08th December 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Caption: Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi receiving a petition during a Makkal Kalam event in the presence of collector G Lakshmipathy and other officials. | Express

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi district administration has planned to launch the chief minister's 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' scheme on December 11 in corporation areas for the speedy redressal of public grievances. It may be noted that MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has been conducting 'Makkal Kalam', a similar public contact programme for the past six months.

The chief minister's scheme aims to organise a camp at urban areas so as to deliver  government services of 13 identified departments at the public's doorsteps. The petitions submitted will be disposed of in a time-bound manner, within 15 days.

District Collector G Lakshmipathy held a discussion with the officials of revenue, corporation, health, rural development and other stakeholders in implementing the 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' scheme.

Makkal Kalam is aimed at taking government officials to a village panchayat and receive grievance petitions, which will be addressed in a time-bound manner. District collectors, tahsildar, officials from health, rural development, mahalir thittam, differently abled, and other departments engage with the public and receive their petitions.

Sources said the first 'Makkal Kalam' event was launched on June 10 at Karisalkulam in Kovilpatti union. Kanimozhi has planned to conduct the event at all the 403 panchayats. So far, the district administration had  conducted 93 'Makkal Kalam' events and addressed over 1,000 petitions, said official sources. District collector G Lakshimapthy told TNIE that a clear Standard Operating Procedure for Makkaludan Mudhalvar is yet to come, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makkal Kalam Makkaludan Mudhalvar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp