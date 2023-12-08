Had Buckingham Canal in Chennai been restored, damage would’ve been less, say experts

S Guruvanmikanathan By

CHENNAI: An encroachment-free Buckingham Canal could have been of great help to tackle monsoon vagaries and experts have said that it is high time the canal, which runs across the city, is restored to its full capacity.

The canal serves as a natural pathway for the Adyar and the Cooum, along with smaller waterbodies, leading water into the sea. A high court order had recently directed the state government to clear all structures on the canal, except those essential for Mass Rapid Transit System, flyovers, and bridges to ensure that the facility drains maximum water into the sea. However, inaction over the court order and lack of understanding on the canal’s potential in mitigating floods have led to the current situation, experts said.

A retired Water Resources Department official, wishing to remain anonymous, said, “The canal plays a pivotal role in draining floodwater across the city. Had the government prioritised restoration of the canal as part of flood mitigation efforts since 2015, the situation today might have been different.”

Major problems in restoring the canal are encroachments along the structure like on any waterbody. Official sources said the WRD has identified nearly 5,000 encroachments on the canal in north Chennai and central Chennai. A senior official told TNIE, “We have submitted a fresh proposal to the state government for removing encroachments on the canal.” The department issued notices to the encroachers asking them to vacate. However, resettlement is an issue which has to be addressed to clear the residents, he said.

“The state government has assured to allot funds for their resettlement. We are waiting for that,” he added.

S Janakarajan, a water expert, said, “Encroachments is one of the main reasons for the present situation. Since water flow in both the Adyar and the Cooum is high, waterlogging in parts of the city is not receding fast. Once flow in these rivers reduces, stagnant water will start draining. This will need some more time.”

