Madras HC summons Madurai corporation commissioner

MADURAI: Criticising the Madurai Corporation for failing to file a counter affidavit in a petition filed seeking removal of an unauthorised construction in 2019, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the corporation commissioner to appear before the court.



A bench comprising justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan noted that the court came across many such cases where the Madurai Corporation has been involved in certain irregularities in dealing with the unauthorized constructions and encroachments.



"We are frequently dealing with such cases and in the present case, no counter has been filed despite the fact that the counter has to be filed within a period of eight weeks as per the Writ Rules," the judges observed. They directed the corporation commissioner to be present before the court and explain as to why actions were not being taken in such matters and why counter affidavits have not been filed in several petitions. The case was adjourned to December 12.



The summon was issued on a petition filed by C Titus Mathan Kumar seeking direction to the collector and corporation commissioner to demolish an unauthorised construction put up by some individuals in an 8,437.5 sq ft land in Vilangudi, Madurai.

