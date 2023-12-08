Maid attacks pastor to death with sprocket for sexually assaulting her in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Unable to bear the sexual assault of a 62-year-old pastor for whom she worked as a domestic help, a 46-year-old woman allegedly assaulted him to death with a sprocket at Mandaiyur in the district in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, Veerachamy alias Daniel of Chozhan Nagar in Cuddalore district had been residing at a rented house on Mandaiyur Main Road for the past five months and preaching in the locality as well as nearby villages. One month ago, he employed Selvi alias Princy S of Vivekananda Nagar in Mathur for household work. Daniel, however, repeatedly made sexual advances on her which she opposed. Princy recently threatened to leave his house.

Around 2 am on Thursday, Daniel sexually assaulted Princy. Unable to bear it, she assaulted him to death with a two-wheeler sprocket, the police added. On suspicion, neighbours alerted the police who apprehended Princy. She allegedly confessed to the crime following which she was arrested.

While the Mandaiyur police, who have registered a case, are probing the angle of financial gain behind the murder, they sent Daniel’s body to Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

